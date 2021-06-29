Advertisement

Thomas College students win top spots in business pitch competition

Thomas College
Thomas College(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two Thomas College students have won the top spots in a televised business pitch competition.

The Greenlight Maine College Edition finale aired last Thursday on MPBS.

Jake Warn won first place and a $10,000 prize with SledTRX.

SledTRX is a web-based service that provides maps and information for snowmobilers across the state.

Dylan Veilleux took second place and a $7,500 prize with his product, Tree Free Fire.

Tree Free Fire is a small, portable campfire made with natural materials.

“We are looking into upgrading our marketing. Being able to obtain more wholesalers and maybe even getting a space for us to upgrade our production facility,” said Dylan Veilleux, Tree Free Fire founder.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Greenlight. I’ve watched ideas in high school come to fruition. It was pretty cool to have my own opportunity,” said Jake Warn, SledTRX founder.

