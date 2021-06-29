Thomas College students win top spots in business pitch competition

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two Thomas College students have won the top spots in a televised business pitch competition.

The Greenlight Maine College Edition finale aired last Thursday on MPBS.

Jake Warn won first place and a $10,000 prize with SledTRX.

SledTRX is a web-based service that provides maps and information for snowmobilers across the state.

Dylan Veilleux took second place and a $7,500 prize with his product, Tree Free Fire.

Tree Free Fire is a small, portable campfire made with natural materials.

“We are looking into upgrading our marketing. Being able to obtain more wholesalers and maybe even getting a space for us to upgrade our production facility,” said Dylan Veilleux, Tree Free Fire founder.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Greenlight. I’ve watched ideas in high school come to fruition. It was pretty cool to have my own opportunity,” said Jake Warn, SledTRX founder.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.