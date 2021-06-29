Sheriff: Man tried to pay $200 bail with counterfeit bills

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a man in Maine tried to post $200 bail with counterfeit bills.

The York County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that deputies stopped the man early Sunday morning as they were responding to a report of a stolen car in Waterboro.

They determined he wasn’t involved but arrested him on an outstanding warrant for theft in another case.

The man tried to post bail with two counterfeit $100 bills.

He was returned to jail with the additional charge of forgery, but was able to post $100 in bail later in the day.

Court records did not list an attorney for the man.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.