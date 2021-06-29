Penobscot County Commissioners looking for reuse of scrapped jail location
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Commissioners are trying to figure out what to do with the building they once planned to turn into a new jail.
The county bought the property that used to house the Bangor Y on Hammond Street four years ago.
Last year, plans to turn it into an eight-story jail were abandoned after widespread opposition.
Now, commissioners want a Feasibility Study to look into potential future uses of the property.
Two bids to conduct that study were submitted on Tuesday.
A selection committee will evaluate the proposals and make a decision at a later date.
