Passenger killed in crash in Oxford County, deputies say

(Oxford County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BROWNFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies said the passenger of a pickup truck was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Brownfield.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 160 and Depot Street.

Deputies said a Shawn Geyer, 48, of Porter, was driving his pickup truck on Depot Street and did not stop at a stop sign.

Officials said Geyer’s pickup truck hit another pickup truck on the passenger side.

Jaqueline Parker, 73, of Fryeburg, who was a passenger in the truck hit by Geyer, was killed in the crash, deputies said.

The driver of the pickup truck Jaqueline Parker was riding in, Larry Parker, 70, of Fryeburg, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Geyer was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

