Mars Hill’s The Rusty Crab destroyed in fire

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - A fire destroyed the Rusty Crab in Mars Hill Monday morning. The little red hut on Benjamin Street had been there for almost 10 years.

Mars Hill Fire responded at 1am, and Rusty Johnston and his family were called at 1:45. His daughter, Mersaydez, says the Fire department put out the flames fast, and they’re still not sure what caused it. September 28th of this year would have been The Rusty Crab’s 10th anniversary, but the Johnstons say this is not the end for the Mars Hill seafood spot.

“We are still working on it we are not going to let it stop us were going to keep going and make our dreams come true.”

The Johnstons were already planning to open up a brick and mortar store front on Main Street. They say they were still in the process of getting fire insurance on the first Rusty Crab and that the shack was meant to serve as collateral for their new location, but that they will find a way to keep going.

