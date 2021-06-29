Man spends $227K using boy’s Social Security number

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire says a man has pleaded guilty to using a boy’s Social Security number to open credit card accounts and get loans to buy a snowmobile, motorcycle, and cars.

Credit reports showed that the accounts were opened from the time the boy was 7 through 10.

Prosecutors say the Maine man obtained over $227,000 in money and property that he shouldn’t have received.

He pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Oct. 7.

A plea agreement says lawyers are agreeing to a three-year probation sentence with 18 months served under home confinement.

