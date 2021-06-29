Man spends $227K using boy’s Social Security number
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire says a man has pleaded guilty to using a boy’s Social Security number to open credit card accounts and get loans to buy a snowmobile, motorcycle, and cars.
Credit reports showed that the accounts were opened from the time the boy was 7 through 10.
Prosecutors say the Maine man obtained over $227,000 in money and property that he shouldn’t have received.
He pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Oct. 7.
A plea agreement says lawyers are agreeing to a three-year probation sentence with 18 months served under home confinement.
