Man spends $227K using boy’s Social Security number

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire says a man has pleaded guilty to using a boy’s Social Security number to open credit card accounts and get loans to buy a snowmobile, motorcycle, and cars.

Credit reports showed that the accounts were opened from the time the boy was 7 through 10.  

Prosecutors say the Maine man obtained over $227,000 in money and property that he shouldn’t have received.

He pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Oct. 7.

A plea agreement says lawyers are agreeing to a three-year probation sentence with 18 months served under home confinement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

