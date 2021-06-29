Advertisement

Maine broadcasting pioneer passes away

George Wildey
George Wildey(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pioneer in local broadcasting has died.

George Wildey was 84 years old.

Wildey had a storied career working in radio and television in a variety of roles.

Black Bear sports fans are sure to remember his voice; he was the PA announcer for the University of Maine football, basketball and baseball teams for 41 years.

In the 1980s, Wildey started what was then the New England School of Broadcasting, which today is known as the New England School of Communications at Husson University.

The building there is named after him.

Tuesday we caught up with George Hale, a friend and colleague since the 1960s.

“Not a guy that got a lot of publicity at times, but he should have. He did a lot for broadcasters. He had a great feel for broadcasting. I think those of us who are in the business know that there are some who do and some who don’t. He had that feeling that broadcaster seem to have when they know how to do it,” said Hale.

In 1993, Wildey was named Broadcaster of the Year in Maine.

He retired from Husson in 2007.

Those who wish to remember him in a special way are asked to make donations to NESCom or a charity of your choosing.

