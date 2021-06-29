Advertisement

Leeds Fire Department assistant fire chief dies in crash

Mitchell Adams was killed in a weekend crash in Livermore Falls.
Mitchell Adams was killed in a weekend crash in Livermore Falls.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The assistant fire chief of the Leeds Fire Department was killed in a weekend crash in Livermore Falls.

Police say the motorcycle Mitchell Adams was riding Sunday evening was hit from behind on Park Street.

Officials said a vehicle ahead of Adams had stopped to look at a dead deer on the side of the road.

We’re told Adams stopped but another vehicle driving behind him did not realize Adams had stopped and hit him.

Police say Adams died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash
Jake Strunk
Man shot, Hancock woman arrested after report of domestic disturbance
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Maine lawmakers agree on proposed state budget, includes $300 payments to workers
Bipartisan Supplemental Budget Agreement
New state budget agreement includes $300 payments to workers

Latest News

Carbon Monoxide
2 adults, child hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident at Freeport motel
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Maine CDC confirms state’s 1st case of Powassan virus infection in 2021
Gavel
Man spends $227K using boy’s Social Security number
Versant Power rate changes starting July 1