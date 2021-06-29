Leeds Fire Department assistant fire chief dies in crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The assistant fire chief of the Leeds Fire Department was killed in a weekend crash in Livermore Falls.

Police say the motorcycle Mitchell Adams was riding Sunday evening was hit from behind on Park Street.

Officials said a vehicle ahead of Adams had stopped to look at a dead deer on the side of the road.

We’re told Adams stopped but another vehicle driving behind him did not realize Adams had stopped and hit him.

Police say Adams died at the scene.

