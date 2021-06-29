Advertisement

Governor’s celebrates birthday with annual lobster roll day

Governor's annual lobster roll day
Governor's annual lobster roll day(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - To celebrate their 62nd birthday Tuesday, Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery is hosting their annual lobster roll day.

All Governor’s locations are selling lobster rolls for $7.62.

Folks were lined up bright and early Tuesday morning to get their hands on a roll.

They’ve been doing this celebration for the last eight years and this year the rolls are while supplies last.

”We can’t thank our customers enough, that’s why we do this day. This year has been difficult, lot of challenges but our staff has stepped up every time something changed. Its great to be back to normal so to speak. It has been challenging, just accessing lobster for instance has been a real challenge, it’s a little pricier than we’d like to see but we’re okay,” said Randy Wadleigh, Old Town Governor’s owner.

They’re doing drive through pick up to help things move quickly.

People we spoke to said they were willing to suffer the heat just for the lobster.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash
Jake Strunk
Man shot, Hancock woman arrested after report of domestic disturbance
Power outages
Powers outages reported in parts of Central Maine
Bipartisan Supplemental Budget Agreement
New state budget agreement includes $300 payments to workers

Latest News

Old Hancock County Jail
Old Ellsworth jail in danger of being torn down
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5years in prison
Starting July 1, single-use plastic bags will be banned in stores throughout the state.
Maine’s single-use plastic bag ban starts Thursday
Thomas College
Thomas College students win top spots in business pitch competition