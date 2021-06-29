Governor’s celebrates birthday with annual lobster roll day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - To celebrate their 62nd birthday Tuesday, Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery is hosting their annual lobster roll day.

All Governor’s locations are selling lobster rolls for $7.62.

Folks were lined up bright and early Tuesday morning to get their hands on a roll.

They’ve been doing this celebration for the last eight years and this year the rolls are while supplies last.

”We can’t thank our customers enough, that’s why we do this day. This year has been difficult, lot of challenges but our staff has stepped up every time something changed. Its great to be back to normal so to speak. It has been challenging, just accessing lobster for instance has been a real challenge, it’s a little pricier than we’d like to see but we’re okay,” said Randy Wadleigh, Old Town Governor’s owner.

They’re doing drive through pick up to help things move quickly.

People we spoke to said they were willing to suffer the heat just for the lobster.

