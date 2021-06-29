Advertisement

Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United...
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United States. Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack on Keeler at Gettysburg University, nearly eight years after the she went to police and a year after she received an online message that said, "So I raped you."(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack at Gettysburg College, nearly eight years after the woman went to police and a year after she received an online message that said, “So I raped you.”

Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Ian Cleary of Saratoga, California, but had not yet located him. The affidavit filed with the warrant accuses Cleary of stalking 18-year-old Shannon Keeler at a party in December 2013, following her home to her dorm and then sexually assaulting her.

As he apologized and fled, Keeler texted friends on campus “OMG please Help me,” according to the warrant.

Keeler had discussed the experience — and her long push for charges — in a recent story by The Associated Press that detailed the frequent reluctance among prosecutors to file charges in campus rape cases. Keeler went to police hours after the encounter and had a rape kit done at a local hospital, only to graduate three years later without an arrest. Authorities at the time told her it was hard to prosecute cases when the victim had been drinking, she said. The rape kit was later lost. The warrant filed Tuesday was signed by a new county prosecutor, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett. Police reopened the case last year after Keeler came forward with a series of online messages that appeared to come from Cleary’s Facebook account. Police then linked the account to Cleary through a matching cell phone number, according to the affidavit.

The AP previously did not name Cleary because police had not confirmed they were investigating him, and was unable to reach him. Now that the arrest warrant has been issued, The AP is using his name.

A cell phone linked to Cleary rang unanswered Tuesday and did not have voice mail. A message left at a number associated with his father was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash
Jake Strunk
Man shot, Hancock woman arrested after report of domestic disturbance
Power outages
Powers outages reported in parts of Central Maine
Bipartisan Supplemental Budget Agreement
New state budget agreement includes $300 payments to workers

Latest News

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand
The Donut Grove
Vegan donut company an instant hit in Bangor
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse