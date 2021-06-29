‘Don’t wait,’ fireworks retailers say supplies are going fast

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - With the Fourth the July drawing close, it’s the busy season for fireworks shops.

“Sales have been crazy. Great sales. Everybody’s happy. Summer festivities again we can kind of get back to normal I think that’s what everybody’s looking forward to,” said Sean MacMillan, Big Bang Boom Fireworks owner.

MacMillan estimates he does about half his business for the entire year during this week.

“It’s the Fourth of July, they love fireworks,” MacMillan said.

“I think it just feels a little bit more normal. It just feels like summer now. Hopefully the weather will hold off and will have a good time,” said Andy Malone, customer.

Malone is one of many who will be putting on their own shows this weekend.

“It’s the excitement of it. It goes back to being a kid and just having fun lighting things on fire I guess,” Malone said.

“We are running out of products. I sold my last New World order, it’s a big nine shot, that sold out yesterday. We’re running low on this one here, Sky Treats. We have plenty of product, so if you come in we still have great stuff, it just might not be as wide a selection,” MacMillan said.

Many retailers say supplies are dwindling. MacMillan says it’s a combination of a lack of production during the pandemic and now as things are turning around, there is only so much space on the cargo ships that bring them - and everyone wants it.

“Once you sell it to somebody if you can’t replenish their stock then they don’t have anything else to sell. So if you want to party in August you should come earlier than later because I may not have anything left. We were sold out last Fourth of July. I don’t know what to tell you on that one so don’t wait, come early,” MacMillan said.

