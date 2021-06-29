Dangerous Heat Continues Wednesday. Afternoon Threat Of Severe Storms Too!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The heat & humidity continue to stick around. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected tonight with the chance of showers mainly north of the Greenville & Millinocket area as a low pressure system starts to enter the region. Lows will be on the warmer side in the 60s & 70s with some areas of fog possible again.

A cold front will move in from the north tomorrow morning. This will bring a few morning showers & storms especially to the north. The rest of the state will see a better chance of strong to severe storms by the early afternoon. Main hazards with any storms that do develop will be strong winds & heavy rainfall. Cloud cover and a potential sea breeze will try to lower the threat of storms. It will still be hot & humid, but a slight improvement compared to the past few days. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s & low 90s with dew points in the mid 60s. This will keep heat index values slightly lower. The Nation Weather Service has already issued a Heat Advisory for areas near Augusta and southwest.

Heat indices close to 95° for parts of southwestern Maine. (WABI)

Cold front will produce strong to severe storms early tomorrow afternoon. Main hazards will be strong winds & heavy rainfall. (WABI)

By Thursday, the cold front will stall out along the coast. This will bring some scattered showers to much of the region with additional cloud cover. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s & 80s, but still humid. Dew points will drop throughout the afternoon. More showers are expected across the region on Friday. Highs will be even cooler in the 60s & 70s with much more comfortable air in place.

TONIGHT: Showers possible across the north. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a light and variable wind. Some patchy fog possible.

TOMORROW: A few morning showers & storms across the north with strong to severe afternoon storms possible closer to the coast. Damaging winds & heavy rainfall are the main concern. Still hot & humid with highs in the 80s & 90s. SW wind around 5 –15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold front stalls out along the coast bringing scattered showers. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s & low 80s, but still humid. Dew points will drop throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Cooler & more comfortable day with highs in the 60s & 70s. Scattered showers possible with mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few isolated showers possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

