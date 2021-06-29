Coronavirus cases in Maine now topping 69,000 since pandemic began

The latest look at newly recorded coronavirus cases and inoculations according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are now 69,021 cases of coronavirus in Maine since last March. Of those, 50,485 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

The state department is reporting 39 new cases. 4 each in Penobscot and Franklin counties. One less case in Somerset County than Monday. Hancock and Knox counties both showing no increase in cases.

No additional deaths so that total remains at 858 since the pandemic began.

16 patients are in critical care according to the Maine CDC. 8 are on ventilators.

57.69% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That adds up to 1,517,649 total doses.

775,491 people received their final shots according to the Maine CDC.

