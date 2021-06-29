Bangor develops plan to stop spread of browntail moth caterpillars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor has developed a plan to stop the spread of browntail moth caterpillars after an increase in reported rashes caused by the insects.

The plan will map infestations across the city and create a clipping program to destroy the moths beginning in November before they hatch next spring.

It would also educate residents on the dangers of the moths, including how to treat rashes.

Experts say this month is the first time the moths became prevalent in Penobscot County.

The map will allow the public to report sightings, with all confirmed infestations being put into a publicly accessible GIS map.

”We’re going to use that map to identify where we need to be going to respond to these, as well as just trying to determine how big the problem is, we really don’t have a good handle on it right now. Phone calls are hard to quantify really how bad the issue is,” said Aaron Huotari, Bangor Public Works.

For more information on the plan, or to report a sighting you can visit bangormaine.gov/moth.

According to city officials, the webpage is currently under construction, but will have much more information in the coming days.

