Bangor business can continue offering outdoor seating

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors will allow businesses to continue offering outdoor seating that was started in response to the pandemic.

The city council agreed to the continuation of existing outdoor seating as well as the continued partial closure of Broad Street.

As part of the COVID-19 response, the city allowed outdoor seating in some public spaces, including parking areas.

That allowance, which was set to expire on July 7, was granted through the city manager’s emergency powers.

City councilors recognized that local businesses have invested money in outdoor seating and the economy is still recovering.

The new order will lapse on Nov. 1, 2021.

