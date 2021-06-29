Advertisement

Bangor business can continue offering outdoor seating

As part of the COVID-19 response, Bangor allowed outdoor seating in some public spaces,...
As part of the COVID-19 response, Bangor allowed outdoor seating in some public spaces, including parking areas.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors will allow businesses to continue offering outdoor seating that was started in response to the pandemic.

The city council agreed to the continuation of existing outdoor seating as well as the continued partial closure of Broad Street.

As part of the COVID-19 response, the city allowed outdoor seating in some public spaces, including parking areas.

That allowance, which was set to expire on July 7, was granted through the city manager’s emergency powers.

City councilors recognized that local businesses have invested money in outdoor seating and the economy is still recovering.

The new order will lapse on Nov. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash
Jake Strunk
Man shot, Hancock woman arrested after report of domestic disturbance
Bipartisan Supplemental Budget Agreement
New state budget agreement includes $300 payments to workers
Power outages
Powers outages reported in parts of Central Maine

Latest News

Red and blue lights
Sheriff: Man tried to pay $200 bail with counterfeit bills
Comfort Suites in Freeport
2 adults, child hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident at Freeport motel
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse