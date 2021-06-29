Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5years in prison

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Jessica Cox pleaded guilty earlier this month to 25 charges, including unlawful sexual contact and multiple charges of sexual exploitation.

The crimes involved a 6-year-old girl in the summer of 2017.

Authorities say the evidence was found on a phone belonging to 35-year-old Jared Jandreau.

He’s accused of requesting photos from Cox.

Authorities say Jandreau also asked Cox to engage in a sexual act with a separate minor under the age of 14.

His case is set to go to trial later this summer.

