Another “Scorcha” This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly sunny skies, hot and humid this afternoon. Dewpoints have come down a bit especially for areas north of Bangor while areas from Bangor to the coast(closer to the cold front) continue to see dewpoints right around 70° resulting in heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. As a result, the National Weather has issued a Heat Advisory for areas closer to the coast thru 6pm. Highs will reach the mid-80s to low 90s today with dewpoints in the mid-60s to around 70°. If you have outdoor plans today or work outdoors, make sure to drink plenty of fluids and take some breaks to let yourself cool down. Showers will move into northern areas later tonight as low-pressure approaches. Temperatures will remain warm overnight with lows only dropping to the mid-60s to low 70s.

Dewpoints remain in the upper 60s to low 70s for areas closer to the coast so the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory thru 6pm tonight. Heat Index values in these areas may still reach the mid to upper 90s at times this afternoon. (WABI)

A cold front will approach from the north Wednesday. Plan on a very warm and humid day with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms across the north during the morning and the rest of the state during the afternoon and evening as the front approaches. Some of the thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening could be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall all possible. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s from north to south. The cold front will work southward across the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Cooler and less humid air will move in during the day Thursday giving us some relief from the heat and humidity. It looks like the cold front is going to stall near the coastline Thursday which will keep the chance of showers in our forecast for Thursday with the best chance being for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid-70s to low 80s. Friday may stay unsettled as low pressure is forecast to ride along the stalled front bringing more showers to the area Friday. Friday’s highs will be cooler with highs only in the 60s to near 70° due to the clouds and expected showers.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower possible across the north. Highs between 85°-93°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible after midnight mainly across northern areas. Patchy fog. Lows between 65°-71°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall. Very warm and humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Turning less humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

