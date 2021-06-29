2 adults, child hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident at Freeport motel

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital Tuesday with elevated carbon monoxide levels after an incident at a Freeport hotel.

Freeport fire officials said a carbon monoxide alarm sounded at the Comfort Suites on Route 1 Monday and a maintenance worker tried to repair it.

Officials said when the alarm did not shut off, the maintenance worker called the fire department’s business line instead of calling 911.

Fire officials said they did not get the message until Tuesday morning and responded to the hotel.

Fire officials said the worker should have called 911.

Officials said the hotel was evacuated and firefighters were going floor-by-floor to investigate the carbon monoxide issue.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

