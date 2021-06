(WABI) - Thousands of Central Maine Power customers are without power and a way to keep cool right now.

The company says the almost 9,000 outages are mostly in Kennebec, Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties.

CMP is still investigating the exact cause of the outages.

Versant Power is only reporting two active outages affecting only five customers.

