Advertisement

Northern Light Health making changes Union St. vaccination and testing site

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is making changes to their Union Street Vaccination Clinic and Swab and Go testing site.

The vaccination clinic at 915 Union Street is moving within the same building to Northern Light Pharmacy-Westgate, starting Thursday.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The last day of their swab and go testing site near the Bangor airport will be Wednesday.

Anyone in need of a COVID test can contact their primary care provider.

Senior Vice President of Northern Light Ran O’Leary says the ability to make these changes is a sign that vaccines work and we are taking steps to move closer to a pre-COVID-19 way of life.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Heavy police presence in Bangor.
Large police presence at Bangor gas station Sunday
Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash
Maine CDC data as of 6-27-21.
Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
How will Mainers find out who won the ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ sweepstakes?

Latest News

Vaccinationland
Vaccinationland
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated June 28
Maine CDC reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine’s COVID-19 emergency order ends on Wednesday
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash