Northern Light Health making changes Union St. vaccination and testing site

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is making changes to their Union Street Vaccination Clinic and Swab and Go testing site.

The vaccination clinic at 915 Union Street is moving within the same building to Northern Light Pharmacy-Westgate, starting Thursday.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The last day of their swab and go testing site near the Bangor airport will be Wednesday.

Anyone in need of a COVID test can contact their primary care provider.

Senior Vice President of Northern Light Ran O’Leary says the ability to make these changes is a sign that vaccines work and we are taking steps to move closer to a pre-COVID-19 way of life.

