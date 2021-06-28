Advertisement

Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

A man was later arrested following that shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Bangor.
Large police presence at Bangor gas station Sunday
Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash
Maine CDC data as of 6-27-21.
Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
How will Mainers find out who won the ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ sweepstakes?

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated June 28th
Maine CDC reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Woman arrested after shooting in Hancock (File)
Man shot, Hancock woman arrested after report of domestic disturbance