Man shot, Hancock woman arrested after report of domestic disturbance

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by Lifeflight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Woman arrested after shooting in Hancock (File)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock woman is behind bars following a shooting Sunday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says Jane Strunk, 58, is charged with Class A Elevated Aggravated Assault.

Jake Strunk mug shot
Jake Strunk mug shot(WABI)

Authorities say they were called to a home on The Otter Way in Hancock just before 10:30 p.m. They say a female caller reported a domestic disturbance that resulted in one man sustaining a single gunshot wound.

The 59-year-old victim was taken by Lifeflight of Maine to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Officials say he is listed in stable condition.

His name was not released.

Strunk was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

