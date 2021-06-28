Mainers try to handle the heat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A hot Monday was met with a variety of reactions, mostly depending on how you were going to spend the day.

These guys were roofing a home in Veazie.

They figured it was around 125 degrees up there and that was before noon.

For others, the warm weather was a reason to get wet at the Bangor Splash Pad.

“We come here to the splash pad. We don’t have a pool at home so we decided to come here today. This is the first time we’ve been here. We love it,” said Andrea Bacon, Splash Pad visitor.

As a response to the extreme heat, the City of Augusta is opening several conference rooms in the Augusta Civic Center as a Cooling Center

It will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call the Augusta Civic Center at 626-2405.

TV5 spoke with local officials who wanted to remind everyone to stick to the basics.

Hydrate, wear sunscreen and keeps your pets in mind.

