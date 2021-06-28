Advertisement

Mainers try to handle the heat

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A hot Monday was met with a variety of reactions, mostly depending on how you were going to spend the day.

These guys were roofing a home in Veazie.

They figured it was around 125 degrees up there and that was before noon.

For others, the warm weather was a reason to get wet at the Bangor Splash Pad.

“We come here to the splash pad. We don’t have a pool at home so we decided to come here today. This is the first time we’ve been here. We love it,” said Andrea Bacon, Splash Pad visitor.

As a response to the extreme heat, the City of Augusta is opening several conference rooms in the Augusta Civic Center as a Cooling Center

It will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call the Augusta Civic Center at 626-2405.

TV5 spoke with local officials who wanted to remind everyone to stick to the basics.

Hydrate, wear sunscreen and keeps your pets in mind.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Heavy police presence in Bangor.
Large police presence at Bangor gas station Sunday
Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash
Maine CDC data as of 6-27-21.
Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash

Latest News

Jeffrey Kasper
Former homeless shelter guest now newest employee
USDA logo
Dover-Foxcroft getting USDA funding for fire, safety equipment
Vaccine
After COVID-19 Sweepstakes, what comes next in Maine?
Camping Tent
Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces