Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELD, Maine (AP) — Maine conservation official say camping on a popular hiking mountain has been prohibited due to misuse of the area by some visitors.

The prohibition applies to Tumbledown Mountain, located in the area of Weld in rural Franklin County.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said Friday that damage to the area and litter necessitated the prohibition.

The department said in a statement that campers are “heavily impacting the mountain with discarded equipment, fire damage, cutting down trees, trampling vegetation, and leaving behind human and dog feces.”

The department said park and forest rangers will be on patrol in the area.

