Maine CDC reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

There were no new deaths reported for the third-straight day. The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 858.

There have been 68,989 total COVID-19 cases in Maine. Of those, 50,464 are confirmed.

Nearly half of Monday’s newly reported cases come from York County, where there are six. Penobscot, Oxford, Aroostook, Sagadahoc, Franklin, Hancock, Knox, Washington, and Piscataquis counties all report no change.

The Maine CDC says more than 65% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of people who have received their final dose is 774,614. Just over 900 shots were given out Sunday.

