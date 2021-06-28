Maine Bicentennial Commission asking public to pick time capsule items

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Bicentennial Commission is asking for public input when it comes to what should go into a time capsule.

The commission plans to preserve items from our era for future Mainers to discover in the 2120 tricentennial.

They are asking everyone to pick one or more items for the time capsule.

The items should be things that might not be a part of Maine life in 2120.

We asked some folks what they’d like to see go in the capsule.

”My suggestion would be something of a current piece of art, whether it’s a painting, a sculpture,” said one person.

“I don’t think it will surprise anyone but what I would choose to put in is an empty vial of one of the COVID-19 vaccines. What better way to commemorate the close of the pandemic and what we’ve all endured over the past 16 months, then the vaccine that has helped us get out of this,” said another person.

People we spoke to said they’d also like to see things like music, a postage stamp and hand sanitizer make it in the capsule.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Aug. 13.

More information on how to submit an idea can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.