Advertisement

Maine Bicentennial Commission asking public to pick time capsule items

Dirigo Star unveiled for bicentennial
Dirigo Star unveiled for bicentennial(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Bicentennial Commission is asking for public input when it comes to what should go into a time capsule.

The commission plans to preserve items from our era for future Mainers to discover in the 2120 tricentennial.

They are asking everyone to pick one or more items for the time capsule.

The items should be things that might not be a part of Maine life in 2120.

We asked some folks what they’d like to see go in the capsule.

”My suggestion would be something of a current piece of art, whether it’s a painting, a sculpture,” said one person.

“I don’t think it will surprise anyone but what I would choose to put in is an empty vial of one of the COVID-19 vaccines. What better way to commemorate the close of the pandemic and what we’ve all endured over the past 16 months, then the vaccine that has helped us get out of this,” said another person.

People we spoke to said they’d also like to see things like music, a postage stamp and hand sanitizer make it in the capsule.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Aug. 13.

More information on how to submit an idea can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Heavy police presence in Bangor.
Large police presence at Bangor gas station Sunday
Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash
Maine CDC data as of 6-27-21.
Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash

Latest News

Gavel
Houlton man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute meth
Ted’s Takeout in Northwest Harbor
Food trucks popping up across MDI
Children’s Center in Augusta
Children’s Center in Augusta receives $250,000 donation
Power outages
Powers outages reported in parts of Central Maine