Houlton man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute meth

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Houlton man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Bangor to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, 34-year-old Hayden Fogg was part of a drug distribution operation based out of Florida and operating in northern Maine.

We’re told Fogg sold the drug in the Houlton area while other members sold it in Bangor and Howland.

Fogg faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

