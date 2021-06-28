Hot & Humid Today, Heat Advisory for Parts of the State

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A FIRST ALERT is in effect for today due to the hot and humid conditions expected. Do your best to stay cool and stay hydrated today! West/southwesterly winds will provide us with a hot and humid Monday. Temperatures are expected to top off in the mid-80s to low 90s this afternoon with dewpoints reaching the upper 60s to low 70s making for a very tropical feeling day. Heat Index values (what the air feels like to us with humidity factored in) will feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s in spots this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny sky with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours as a weak cold front slowly drops southward across the state Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce some heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms may become severe with the main threat being the potential for damaging wind gusts. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down shortly after sunset followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Areas of fog will be possible tonight too especially in areas that receive some showers and thunderstorms during the day. It will be a warm and muggy night with low temperatures only dropping to the mid-60s to low 70s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 6pm today for the potential of heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s. Use caution if you have outdoor plans today. Stay cool and stay hydrated! (WABI)

A hot and humid day in store for Maine today. The combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel like it's in the mid and upper 90s especially over inland locations this afternoon. (WABI)

An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday but overall it looks like a quiet day for most spots with partly sunny skies expected. It will be another hot and humid day with highs expected to reach the 80s to low 90s again. Dewpoints are expected to be a little lower than today so heat index values are not expected to be as high as they are today either. Wednesday will be very and humid with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon as low-pressure approaches. Temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90°. A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the day Thursday giving us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. Temperatures will be cooler Thursday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Humidity levels will be dropping during the day as the cold front moves through. We could still see some lingering showers for the end of the week Friday. Plan on cooler and more comfortable weather heading into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Humidity levels will be high for the next few days with drier air bringing us some relief later in the week. (WABI)

The best chances for some showers and thunderstorms this week will come today and again on Wednesday and Thursday. Shower chances may linger into the upcoming holiday weekend but overall it looks okay at this point. (WABI)

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will be possible in any showers and thunderstorms that develop. Some thunderstorms could produce gusty wind too. Highs between 82°-92°. West/southwest 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending early then partly cloudy with areas of fog. Warm with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Very warm and humid. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

