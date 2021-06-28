Hear from local veteran on National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Post-traumatic stress disorder awareness day is a day for us to focus on those individuals who are struggling with PTSD, the signs and symptoms, but especially the stigma,” explains veteran Joe Reagan.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has reported that somewhere between 10-15 percent of Veterans have a clinical diagnosis for post-traumatic stress.

Joe Reagan is a veteran himself and has suffered from PTSD since he returned home from his first tour of duty in 2006.

He says A recent survey suggests at over a quarter of our population believes PTSD is incurable and those who have it are dangerous and mentally unstable.

“That stigma prevents other individuals who might be suffering from only minor symptoms from reaching out and seeking help, and these are symptoms that don’t get better with time, the earlier you’re able to treat these things, the more successful that individual can be in managing their post-traumatic stress and finding that post-traumatic strength,” said Reagan.

Reagan says if you know someone struggling with what you think could be PTSD, you should look for subtle signs, and encourage them to seek professional help.

“It’s those opportunities where you can start to engage with folks and make sure that they are in fact ok, and engaging earlier in the process is where you can see that return, get folks back on track before it turns into a crisis situation,” said Reagan.

Reagan knows with July 4th approaching, veterans who suffer from PTSD may struggle with the sights and sounds of the day.

“I would encourage folks across the community to reach out to those veterans living around you and invite them to take part in this because they are the ones that went out there fighting for these freedoms that were going to be celebrating and we want to make sure they’re enjoying the day just as much as the rest of us,” said Reagan.

“So many veterans that do take their own lives are never even stepping foot into VA facilities, so we know that once we get folks into treatment, we have a fairly good track record of helping them overcome those obstacles, but you have to have the strength to ask for help,” said Reagan,

