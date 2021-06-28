Food trucks popping up across MDI

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Food trucks aren’t allowed in Bar Harbor, but in the last five years, a half dozen of them have sprung up across the rest of Mount Desert Island.

For Heather Lewis, opening a food truck in Tremont after 30 years in the healthcare industry was a no-brainer.

“Look at my office. This is a beautiful spot. I love being by the ocean. To me, not being in four walls all day long, I look out at this every single day and it’s just so relaxing,” said Lewis, Archie’s Lobster and Seafood owner.

For owners and customers alike, the food truck’s popularity boils down to logistics, and quality.

“That’s why we went that route. It was easier than getting a building put together, so on and so forth through the towns, so we went this route,” said Joe DeBuck, MDI Lobster & Barbeque in Southwest Harbor.

“People are happy. They’re sitting in the park, enjoying a lobster roll, they’re on vacation. We have a solid local following who will pack up they’re stuff in a to-go bag and wrap it up for their boat and then go out for the day,” said Kim Spratt, Ted’s Takeout in Northwest Harbor.

“It’s quieter. Bar Harbor is having a slamming season already, but they do prefer it here with the view and not fighting and tripping over people. But the food is really the draw here, it’s absolutely incredible,” said Shirley Teran, MDI Lobster & Barbeque in Southwest Harbor.

Beyond providing a means for people to get away from the crowds in Bar Harbor, these food trucks serve an even greater purpose on MDI. They’re one of the best ways to support the local fishermen here.

MDI Lobster and Barbeque buys direct from over 50 boats daily, while Ted’s sources it’s seafood locally every day.

There’s no middle man at Archie’s either.

“My husband and my son are both lobstermen, and it seemed like the natural setting to get into,” Lewis said.

According to Lewis, for food truck owners success ultimately comes from loving where you live and what you do.

“I want to share it with people. Because it makes me feel good, and hopefully it makes other people feel good. And who doesn’t love Maine lobster?” Lewis said.

