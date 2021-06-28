Few Storms Tonight. Another Hot & Humid Day Tuesday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Still hot & humid across the region. A weak cold front moving across the region this evening will produce a few showers & storms. Best potential will be across parts of Downeast Maine. Heavy rainfall & strong winds will be the main concern with any storms that develop. These storms will be very hit or miss as some places may not see any moisture. Partly cloudy skies expected tonight with lows in the 60s & 70s. A very uncomfortable evening on the way as dew points stay in the 60s & 70s. Areas of fog will be possible Still hot & humid for

Tuesday, but not as extreme as what we experienced today. Inland highs will be still in the 80s & 90s with dew points in the 60s & 70s, but heat index values will be slightly lower & will keep us out of First Alert criteria as they should stay below 95°. Closer to the coast, highs will be in the 70s & 80s with heat indices in the 80s. Tomorrow will have less activity in terms of showers & storms, there will be a few possible especially across the north.

Highs Tuesday for inland and even coastal spots will be in the 80s & low 90s. (WABI)

With dew points in the 60s & 70s & highs in the 80s & 90s, it will FEEL like the low 90s for many. Another day with dangerous heat. (WABI)

By Wednesday, the heat & humidity continues. Highs will be slightly cooler with many locations only headed for the 80s & dew points will still be in the 60s & 70s. Some showers & storms will be possible as a low pressure system moves through. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across the entire state with heavy rain & strong winds being the main concern.

A cold front on Thursday will finally start to bring us some relief from the heat & humidity. It will also bring showers & storms to much of the region. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s with dew points dropping as the cold front moves through. A much more comfortable and cooler day for Friday with lingering showers & highs that will be in the 60s & 70s. These cooler and comfortable conditions stick around through the holiday weekend.

Cold front by Thursday will usher in more refreshing air by late week. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers & storms. Still humid & uncomfortable with lows in the 60s & 70s. Light and variable winds.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers & storms possible across the north. Slightly less humid with highs in the 80s & 90s inland that will feel like it’s in the low 90s. Coastal areas will have highs in the 70s & 80s. Westerly wind around 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Still hot & humid. Not as bad as Monday or Tuesday. Scattered showers & storms possible through the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY: Cold front moving through helps to break the heat & humidity. A few scattered showers possible with highs in the 70s & 80s.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers, much less humid with highs in the 60s & 70s.

