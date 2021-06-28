Advertisement

Dover-Foxcroft getting USDA funding for fire, safety equipment

USDA logo
USDA logo(Associated Press)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Town of Dover-Foxcroft is getting $1.4 million for fire and safety equipment, thanks to the USDA.

The funding is part of a $185 million investment in rural areas around the country.

The USDA Rural Development program supports housing, business, and community development in areas with population centers smaller than 20,000 people.

The town fire department will be getting a used ladder truck, new fire engine, and other equipment.

”In this particular instance we’re helping a community that has a fire station which receives over 300 calls a year. They cover an area of 4,300 miles which happens to be the largest in Piscataquis county,” said Tommy Higgins, USDA Rural Development acting state director.

Municipalities interested in funding opportunities can visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/me

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Heavy police presence in Bangor.
Large police presence at Bangor gas station Sunday
Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash
Maine CDC data as of 6-27-21.
Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash

Latest News

Jeffrey Kasper
Former homeless shelter guest now newest employee
Vaccine
After COVID-19 Sweepstakes, what comes next in Maine?
Temperatures above 90 Monday
Mainers try to handle the heat
Camping Tent
Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces