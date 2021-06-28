Dover-Foxcroft getting USDA funding for fire, safety equipment

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Town of Dover-Foxcroft is getting $1.4 million for fire and safety equipment, thanks to the USDA.

The funding is part of a $185 million investment in rural areas around the country.

The USDA Rural Development program supports housing, business, and community development in areas with population centers smaller than 20,000 people.

The town fire department will be getting a used ladder truck, new fire engine, and other equipment.

”In this particular instance we’re helping a community that has a fire station which receives over 300 calls a year. They cover an area of 4,300 miles which happens to be the largest in Piscataquis county,” said Tommy Higgins, USDA Rural Development acting state director.

Municipalities interested in funding opportunities can visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/me

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.