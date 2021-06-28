Advertisement

City of Augusta opens cooling center in response to heat

The Cooling Center will be open Monday until 5:00 pm. It will also be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8am-5pm.
(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Augusta, Maine (WABI) - As a response to the extreme heat, the City of Augusta is opening the several conference rooms in the Augusta Civic Center as a Cooling Center for citizens.

The Cooling Center will be open Monday until 5:00 pm. It will also be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8am-5pm.

There will be staff on sight to direct people to the proper rooms.

For more information, call the Augusta Civic Center at 207 626 2405

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Heavy police presence in Bangor.
Large police presence at Bangor gas station Sunday
Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash
Maine CDC data as of 6-27-21.
Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
How will Mainers find out who won the ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ sweepstakes?

Latest News

Camping Tent
Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces
Vaccinationland
Vaccinationland
VAX CHANGE
Northern Light Health making changes Union St. vaccination and testing site
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated June 28
Maine CDC reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths