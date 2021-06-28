City of Augusta opens cooling center in response to heat

Augusta, Maine (WABI) - As a response to the extreme heat, the City of Augusta is opening the several conference rooms in the Augusta Civic Center as a Cooling Center for citizens.

The Cooling Center will be open Monday until 5:00 pm. It will also be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8am-5pm.

There will be staff on sight to direct people to the proper rooms.

For more information, call the Augusta Civic Center at 207 626 2405

