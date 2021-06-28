Children’s Center in Augusta receives $250,000 donation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The expansion of the Children’s Center in Augusta just got a bit easier, thanks to a generous donation.

Peter and Sandra Prescott, along with Team EJP, are giving $250,000 to the center.

The organization provides things like occupational and speech therapy as well as outpatient mental health for children ages six weeks to five years old.

Each year, the center serves more than 250 children at their locations in Augusta, Farmington, Skowhegan and Waterville.

All sites have a waiting list with Augusta’s being the largest.

”I wish that we could take them all but they claim that they’ll be able to take most of them off of the waiting list so that they wont have to wait any longer, which will be a great thing I think,” said Peter Prescott, donor.

“We’re happy to support it and we hope that what we do helps others,” said Sandra Prescott, donor.

The children’s center will expand its current Augusta facility by 14,000 square feet and making renovations to existing space.

The entire project is expected to cost about $5 million dollars.

