Bail set for man accused of leading authorities multi-county chase

Chad Delano
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge set bail at $50,000 Monday for a man accused of leading authorities on a high speed chase through Piscataquis and Penobscot Counties.

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit Sunday throughout Piscataquis County.

The chase lead multiple departments through Etna, Dexter, Newport and into Stetson.

It was there troopers attempted to tap Delano’s car, to safely send him off the road.

Delano was able to continue to a home on Lapointe Road in Stetson where he stole a new vehicle.

At that point Maine Forest Service deployed a helicopter to keep an aerial view on Delano as he passed through Levant into Bangor.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s were able to use road spikes to force Delano to stop.

He pulled into the Circle K gas station on Broadway in Bangor where he tried to steal another vehicle.

Delano was arrested and charged with driving to endanger, burglary and theft among other charges.

