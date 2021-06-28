Advertisement

After COVID-19 Sweepstakes, what comes next in Maine?

Vaccine
Vaccine(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is in the midst of it’s nearly million dollar sweepstakes that they hope will incentivize people to be vaccinated.

So far around 9,000 people have gotten their first dose of vaccine since the contest was announced.

The Maine CDC is now considering what comes next.

June 30 is the deadline for Gov. Janet Mills’ Don’t Miss Your Shot sweepstakes.

The winner will be announced on July 4.

After that, the CDC will begin zeroing in on who is yet to be vaccinated. If a chance at winning a large sum of money didn’t get you to get a shot, what will?

“Who hasn’t been vaccinated? Where do they live? Why haven’t they been vaccinated? What message may compel them to become vaccinated? What messenger would be best suited to deliver that message? Finally, in what setting when they wish to be vaccinated?” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director.

Shah said there are many pockets of the state that vaccination levels remain low.

Younger men who live in more rural areas are the only specific group he mentioned as a concern.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Heavy police presence in Bangor.
Large police presence at Bangor gas station Sunday
Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash
Maine CDC data as of 6-27-21.
Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash

Latest News

Jeffrey Kasper
Former homeless shelter guest now newest employee
USDA logo
Dover-Foxcroft getting USDA funding for fire, safety equipment
Temperatures above 90 Monday
Mainers try to handle the heat
Camping Tent
Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces