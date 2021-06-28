After COVID-19 Sweepstakes, what comes next in Maine?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is in the midst of it’s nearly million dollar sweepstakes that they hope will incentivize people to be vaccinated.

So far around 9,000 people have gotten their first dose of vaccine since the contest was announced.

The Maine CDC is now considering what comes next.

June 30 is the deadline for Gov. Janet Mills’ Don’t Miss Your Shot sweepstakes.

The winner will be announced on July 4.

After that, the CDC will begin zeroing in on who is yet to be vaccinated. If a chance at winning a large sum of money didn’t get you to get a shot, what will?

“Who hasn’t been vaccinated? Where do they live? Why haven’t they been vaccinated? What message may compel them to become vaccinated? What messenger would be best suited to deliver that message? Finally, in what setting when they wish to be vaccinated?” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director.

Shah said there are many pockets of the state that vaccination levels remain low.

Younger men who live in more rural areas are the only specific group he mentioned as a concern.

