Warm, humid today; hotter, more humid Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers continue across northern Maine as warm front lifts out of the area. The rest of the area will be mostly cloudy with fog along the coast. The best chance for showers and storms will be across northern Maine.

Conditions will be warm and humid tonight with areas of fog, especially along the coast.

A First Alert day has been issued inland on Monday for hot and humid conditions. Inland highs will be in the 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s. A few showers and storms are possible as well. Some of these storms could be severe, especially across central and eastern Maine, with the main hazards being gusty winds and heavy rain.

A cold front will move through late Monday and Tuesday. This will drop temperatures and humidity slightly, but highs are still expected to be in the 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 60s. So, it will still be quite humid. A few isolated showers are possible as well.

There are chances for showers and thunderstorms through the remainder of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with fog along the coast. Humid. Highs in the 70s along the coast with 80s inland. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Areas of fog, especially along the coast. Lows 61°-72°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible, some could be severe. Highs in the 80s along the coast and 90s inland. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers possible. Humid. Highs 78°-90°. West wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with possible showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73°-84°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with possible showers and thunderstorms. Fog along the coast. Highs 70°-85°. WSW wind 5-10 mph.

