Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash

Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Odlin Road in Hermon is shutdown Saturday night between Coldbrook Road and Perry Road after a serious motorcycle crash.

Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.

They ask that you avoid the area for the time being while they investigate.

We will continue to gather more details as they become available.

