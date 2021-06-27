Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Odlin Road in Hermon is shutdown Saturday night between Coldbrook Road and Perry Road after a serious motorcycle crash.
Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
They ask that you avoid the area for the time being while they investigate.
