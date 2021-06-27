Maine State Workers rally in Augusta Sunday to demand fair work contract

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine state workers rallied in Augusta Sunday afternoon to demand a fair work contract as their current deal is set to expire.

A local union including members from the Department of Transportation and the Department of Health and Human Services as well as other state departments gathered in front of the Maine State House demanding higher wages and a fair contract

Their current two-year contract with the state expires in just three days.

Heads of the Union say they are far apart when it comes to agreeing to a new deal with the Governor’s administration.

”There are three days left in our current contract until that expires. We’ve been negotiating with the state for three months now, and unfortunately, they’re still not acknowledging the pretty serious pay gap that exists with what our members make and what the folks in other comparable jobs make both in Maine and throughout New England,” said Alec Maybarduk, Executive Director, MSEA-SEIU local 1989. “They’ve now done two studies that show that our people are fifteen percent underpaid, we think that inexcusable, we think that denigrates public service.”

We reached out to Governor Mills’ administration for comment.

Below is their full statement:

“The Mills Administration deeply values State employees and works to ensure that it is able to offer rewarding careers in public service on behalf of Maine people.

That is why the Mills Administration increased pay for all State workers by 3 percent in 2020 and increased pay again for certain State workers, including all unionized workers, by an average of 4 percent in 2021.

As part of that increase in pay for 2021, the Mills Administration eliminated the bottom salary step for State workers, ensuring that no State worker will be hired at that rate moving forward.

This Administration has also enhanced employee benefits, including implementing additional paid leave to assist employees in navigating the impacts of the pandemic. Additionally, despite the impact of the pandemic, the Administration was able to preserve State workers’ jobs, avoiding layoffs, furloughs, and/or pay freezes.

Pay increases for State employees are negotiated as part of collective bargaining with labor unions, and any resulting agreements are subject to implementation and funding by the Legislature. For context on how it all works, here is a recent LD on the topic: https://legislature.maine.gov/legis/bills/bills_129th/billtexts/HP131601.asp”

