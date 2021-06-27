Advertisement

Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through multiple counties

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have arrested a man for leading police on a pursuit through Piscataquis and Penobscot Counties.

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout Piscataquis County.

Eventually leading multiple departments through the towns of Etna, Dexter, Newport, and into the town of Stetson.

It was there troopers attempted to PIT the vehicle Delano was driving.

Delano was able to continue to a home on Lapointe Road in Stetson where he stole a new vehicle.

At that point Maine Forest Service deployed a helicopter to keep an aerial view on Delano as he passed through Levant into Bangor.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s were able to use road spikes to force Delano to stop the vehicle.

Delano pulled into the Circle K gas station on Broadway in Bangor where he attemped to steal another vehicle.

Troopers at that point were able to take him into custody.

Delano was transported to a nearby hospital after saying he ingested an unknown substance.

He is charged with driving to endanger, burglary, theft among other charges.

No injuries were reported.

