Maine lawmakers agree on proposed state budget, vote expected Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine lawmakers have reached a bipartisan agreement on the proposal for the state’s upcoming budget.

In a statement, Senate President Troy Jackson says in part:

“The proposal provides a one-time hazard bonus to the hardworking men and women, who worked through the pandemic in difficult circumstances. It also funds Maine nursing homes and senior living facilities...With this budget, we are on track to deliver by making good on funding promises and expanding the property tax fairness credit to cover more than 800,000 Mainers.”

The proposal also offers to cover 55% of the costs for public education.

And adds $60 million to the state’s emergency or “rainy day” fund.

The proposal will go towards the state’s full legislature on Wednesday for a vote.

