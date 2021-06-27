Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

65.36% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC data as of 6-27-21.
Maine CDC data as of 6-27-21.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

No new deaths to report.

Total deaths remain at 858.

The Maine CDC says 65.36% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which almost 774,000 people.

1,016 shots were given out Saturday.

