Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
65.36% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
No new deaths to report.
Total deaths remain at 858.
The Maine CDC says 65.36% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which almost 774,000 people.
1,016 shots were given out Saturday.
