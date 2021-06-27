Maine CDC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

No new deaths to report.

Total deaths remain at 858.

The Maine CDC says 65.36% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which almost 774,000 people.

1,016 shots were given out Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.