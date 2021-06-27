Advertisement

Large police presence at Bangor gas station Sunday

Heavy police presence in Bangor.
Heavy police presence in Bangor.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a large police presence at a Bangor gas station Sunday afternoon.

A number of local police were seen at the Irving gas station and Circle K convenient store on Broadway around 4 p.m.

We have received multiple reports of what appeared to be a police pursuit coming to an end at the scene.

A witness tells TV5 they saw a helicopter flying overhead and a person being loaded into an ambulance.

A flatbed tow truck could be seen loading a red compact car and removing it from the scene.

We are continuing to gather further details at this time and have a reporter on scene.

