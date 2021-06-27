Advertisement

‘Cops’ creator John Langley dies during road race in Mexico

In this Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, John Langley, creator of the television show...
In this Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, John Langley, creator of the television show "Cops" answer questions during a news conference at police headquarters in Omaha, Neb. Langley creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during a road race in Mexico, a family spokeswoman said. Langley died in Baja, Mexico, of an apparent heart attack Saturday, June 26, 2021, during the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race, family spokeswoman Pam Golum said. He was 78.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Langley creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during a road race in Mexico, a family spokeswoman said.

Langley died in Baja, Mexico, of an apparent heart attack Saturday during the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race, family spokeswoman Pam Golum said. He was 78.

“Cops” was among the first reality series on the air when it debuted in 1989, and it would become an institution through 32 seasons. Langley and production partner Malcolm Barbour had shopped the idea for years, and found a home for it on the fledgling Fox network.

The show was famous for following police, from deputies in the Deep South to officers from big city police departments, on long, boring nights in patrol cars or in fevered foot chases.

Its quirks, including its often shirtless suspects and its reggae theme song “Bad Boys,” were frequent fodder for standup comics and were often referenced in films, TV shows and songs.

It ran on Fox until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV, later re-branded as The Paramount Network, picked it up.

It came under criticism for what was considered a slanted, pro-police perspective, and was permanently pulled from the air by Paramount last year during worldwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Some versions of the show still air internationally in syndication.

Langley was born in Oklahoma City and raised in Los Angeles. He graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills and served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s.

Langley was also a producer on the 2009 film “Brooklyn’s Finest,” directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Richard Gere and Don Cheadle, and on the non-fiction series “Jail,” “Vegas Strip” and “Anatomy of a Crime.”

He was an off-road racing enthusiast and frequently drove in events like the one he took part in Saturday.

Langley is survived by his son and producing partner Morgan, who oversees their company Langley Productions; another son, Zak; two daughters, Sara Langley Dews and Jennifer Blair; his wife, Maggie, and seven grandchildren.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Reporter Andrew Dalton on Twitter:

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Police say they responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
Odlin Road in Hermon shutdown after serious motorcycle crash
Maine CDC data as of 6-26-21
Maine CDC reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
How will Mainers find out who won the ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ sweepstakes?
Maddox Williams
Child Welfare Ombudsman calls on reform given several child deaths in Maine

Latest News

People in Portland, Oregon, played in fountains to try and deal with the excessive heat...
Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall
Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through multiple counties
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Families of the missing visit site of Florida condo collapse
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed
Their current two-year contract with the state expires in just three days.
Maine State Workers rally in Augusta Sunday to demand fair work contract