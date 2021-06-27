Advertisement

Children’s Museum celebrates grand opening at Thompson’s Point

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Children’s Museum officially opened Thursday at its new location at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

Gov. Janet Mills took part in the ribbon-cutting and grand opening.

For now, the museum will only be open three days each week until staffing levels can be increased. The museum is also limiting the number of people allowed inside and all tickets are timed. As of Thursday morning, all tickets were sold out until early July.

Each exhibit playtime session is 2.5 hours long for the time being.

The museum did previously announce that fundraising efforts exceeded expectations, allowing them to offer certain aspects of the project earlier than originally planned.

