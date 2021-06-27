Annual bike swap returns after pandemic pause

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The annual bike swap in Portland was held in Kennedy Park.

The event was sponsored by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

organizers said This year’s event was held with additional COVID-19 safety precautions.

Anyone who wanted to sell at the swap needed to pre-register with the group and organizers limited the number of bikes being sold as well as the number of people allowed in the sales area.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine takes a 15% commission from the sale price of the bike to cover the cost of the event.

The swap was free to attend.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.