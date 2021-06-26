Water and Fire Safety demonstrations held at Ellsworth Hometown Festival Saturday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a busy day full of fun and learning for the community in Ellsworth Saturday.

The Ellsworth Hometown Festival had dozens of vendors, a petting zoo, games for children, and more.

Among the guests were the Ellsworth Fire Department and the Maine Warden Service. They aimed to educate kids in fire and water safety.

The Fire Department showed kids the always impressive firetruck and gave tips on fire safety at home.

Maine Game Wardens gave lifejacket demonstrations.

Here are some of their helpful tips for keeping children and families safe this summer.

”Definitely smoke alarms, they need to be tested,” said Michael Lowry, a Firefighter with Ellsworth Fire Department. “Fire extinguishers, exit drills in the home, so having a plan so your kids know, that is practiced, so they know where to go. Multiple exits out of your house and out of every room.”

“The biggest thing that we see out on the water is, one, drinking and boating do not mix,” said Eric Rudolph, a Maine Game Warden. “So definitely, if you wouldn’t feel safe driving a car in that condition, don’t go out and drive a boat. The biggest thing also is wear your life jacket. Have life jackets on board, kids that are ten and under have to wear a life jacket. Make sure that’s properly fitting. So have those life jackets on board, know where they are, know how to put them on, it’s super important.”

Rudolph adds that life jackets still need to be worn when engaging in activities like stand-up paddle boarding.

