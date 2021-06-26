Sheriffs investigating fatal crash in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Maine (WMTW) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Livermore.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, the crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a single car went off the road, collided with a tree and caught fire.

A crash reconstruction team was at the scene Saturday morning.

Investigators said they are not releasing further information about the victim until their family is notified.

PRESS RELEASE FATAL CRASH IN LIVERMORE Deputies from the sheriff's office are currently investigating a fatal crash in... Posted by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.