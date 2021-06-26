Advertisement

Sheriffs investigating fatal crash in Livermore

Investigators said a single car went off the road, collided with a tree and caught fire.
Investigators said a single car went off the road, collided with a tree and caught fire.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERMORE, Maine (WMTW) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Livermore.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, the crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a single car went off the road, collided with a tree and caught fire.

A crash reconstruction team was at the scene Saturday morning.

Investigators said they are not releasing further information about the victim until their family is notified.

PRESS RELEASE FATAL CRASH IN LIVERMORE Deputies from the sheriff's office are currently investigating a fatal crash in...

Posted by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
Maine State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a credit union in Corinth Friday...
Police searching for suspect who robbed Corinth credit union
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Maine driver arrested driving 65 mph above the speed limit.
Speeding motorist who said passenger “had to go” arrested

Latest News

Bangor Pride is hosting a stationary parade tomorrow at the Hollywood Casino Racetrack in...
Northern Light Health and Bangor Pride host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
The Boys and Girls Club of Bangor hosted an afternoon of celebration open to anyone today.
Bangor Boys and Girls Club hosts Blue Party
Homemade blankets are helping comfort cancer patients in Holden thanks to a generous group of...
Local group’s annual homemade quilt donation to Holden Police Department benefits Sarah’s House
Dog
Elderly dog rescued from culvert in Hampden