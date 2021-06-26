Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Bangor helps address vaccine hesitancy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pop-Up COVID-19 vaccination clinic helped address vaccine hesitancy and healthcare disparities among the LGBTQ+ community Friday.

Northern Light Health and Bangor Pride teamed up for the event at the Bangor Drive-In.

Folks could come and enjoy one of two movies while supporting Bangor Pride.

Northern Light Health provided the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As the “Health Equity Champion” of this year’s Bangor Pride events, Northern Light Health said they are proud to offer these pop-up clinics as one way to address vaccine hesitancy.

”When it come to vaccination rates, there are a lot of health disparities especially among the LGBTQ+ community, and if we can show folks that we’re out here and we’re vaccinated, and we’re excited, and it’s safe, and everybody should be doing it, then that sets a good example for our community and helps get rid of those health disparities,” explained Sarah Haas of Bangor Pride.

Bangor Pride is hosting a stationary parade Saturday at Hollywood Casino Racetrack in Bangor from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Northern Light Health will be on hand for another pop-up vaccination clinic at that event as well.

Mark your calendars, Bangor Pride 2021 is happening! While we may not be having the large, outdoor celebration we are... Posted by Bangor Pride on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.