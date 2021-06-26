Northern Light Health and Bangor Pride host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Pop-Up COVID-19 vaccination clinic helped address vaccine hesitancy and healthcare disparities among the LGBTQ+ community tonight.

Northern Light Health and Bangor Pride teamed up for the event at the Bangor Drive-In that began at 7pm.

Folks could come and enjoy one of two movies while supporting Bangor Pride.

Northern Light Health provided the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As the “Health Equity Champion” of this year’s Bangor Pride events, Northern Light Health said they are proud to offer these pop-up clinics as one way to address vaccine hesitancy.

“When it come to vaccination rates, there are a lot of health disparities especially among the LGBTQ+ community, and if we can show folks that we’re out here and we’re vaccinated, and we’re excited, and it’s safe, and everybody should be doing it, then that sets a good example for our community and helps get rid of those health disparities,” said Chair of Bangor Pride Sarah Haas.

Bangor Pride is hosting a stationary parade Saturday at the Hollywood Casino Racetrack in Bangor from 12 to 4.

Northern Light Health will be on hand for another pop-up vaccination clinic at that event as well.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.