Advertisement

Northern Light Health and Bangor Pride host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Folks could come and enjoy one of two movies while supporting Bangor Pride.
Bangor Pride is hosting a stationary parade tomorrow at the Hollywood Casino Racetrack in...
Bangor Pride is hosting a stationary parade tomorrow at the Hollywood Casino Racetrack in Bangor from noon to 4.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Pop-Up COVID-19 vaccination clinic helped address vaccine hesitancy and healthcare disparities among the LGBTQ+ community tonight.

Northern Light Health and Bangor Pride teamed up for the event at the Bangor Drive-In that began at 7pm.

Folks could come and enjoy one of two movies while supporting Bangor Pride.

Northern Light Health provided the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As the “Health Equity Champion” of this year’s Bangor Pride events, Northern Light Health said they are proud to offer these pop-up clinics as one way to address vaccine hesitancy.

“When it come to vaccination rates, there are a lot of health disparities especially among the LGBTQ+ community, and if we can show folks that we’re out here and we’re vaccinated, and we’re excited, and it’s safe, and everybody should be doing it, then that sets a good example for our community and helps get rid of those health disparities,” said Chair of Bangor Pride Sarah Haas.

Bangor Pride is hosting a stationary parade Saturday at the Hollywood Casino Racetrack in Bangor from 12 to 4.

Northern Light Health will be on hand for another pop-up vaccination clinic at that event as well.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

The Boys and Girls Club of Bangor hosted an afternoon of celebration open to anyone today.
Bangor Boys and Girls Club hosts Blue Party
Homemade blankets are helping comfort cancer patients in Holden thanks to a generous group of...
Local group’s annual homemade quilt donation to Holden Police Department benefits Sarah’s House
An Augusta man has been sentenced to four and a half years behind bars for robbing several...
Augusta man sentenced for robbing multiple businesses in 2019
Maddox Williams
Child Welfare Ombudsman calls on reform given several child deaths in Maine